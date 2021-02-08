Law professor who mocked Barron Trump’s name in 2019 lands job in Biden DOJ

A law professor who made fun of Barron Trump’s name in 2019 has landed a job in the Department of Justice under President Biden.

Pamela Karlan will serve as principal deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ’s Civil Division. She previously worked as a law professor at Stanford University and also served on Facebook’s Oversight Board.

She has resigned from the board position at Facebook in order to take her role at the DOJ.

“Pam Karlan’s legal and civil rights expertise played an important part in shaping the Board and we’re grateful for her contributions,” Oversight Board spokesman John Taylor said in a statement. “The Trustees and Board members congratulate Pam on her new role and wish her the very best.”

Karlan made headlines in 2019 and drew the rare ire of former first lady Melania Trump after she served as a witness during the House’s impeachment inquiry against former President Donald Trump and made a comment about their son.

“The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility. So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” Karlan said in 2019.

“So while [@realDonaldTrump] can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a ‘Baron.'” Pamela Karlan targets Barron Trump for supposedly being named after a title of nobility. She was making a comparison between a king and Trump. There are laughs and applause from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/r7jqvevU1P — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 4, 2019

The comment prompted the former first lady to tweet that Karlan should be “ashamed of” her comments because Barron Trump was only 13 at the time.

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” she tweeted.

Karlan has since apologized for the remark.

“I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son. It was wrong of me to do that. I wish the president would apologize, obviously, for the things that he’s done that’s wrong, but I do regret having said that,” Karlan said.

Ahead of the inauguration, Karlan took a leave of absence from her position on Facebook’s advisory board to work on Biden’s transition team.