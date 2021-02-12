‘Hypocrites’: Rubio pushes back as White House eyes domestic travel restrictions

Sen. Marco Rubio blasted reports that the Biden administration is considering domestic travel restrictions on Florida travel as hypocritical.

The Florida Republican pointed out statements President Biden made on the campaign trail after former President Donald Trump announced travel restrictions against China, where the COVID-19 virus is thought to have originated.

“Here’s what I do know, and that is that the day after Donald Trump issued a travel ban on China, Joe Biden said that this is no time for his xenophobia and that sort of thing,” Rubio said Thursday on Fox News. “And then, a month later, he actually tweeted out that banning travel from anywhere did not work.”

“So, to now read that they’re considering actual restrictions on Americans inside the country, I think, is unconstitutional, I think is going to be challenged in court successfully,” he continued. “But I think it also gives you some insight into who we’re dealing with here: hypocrites.”

The remarks come after reports emerged that the administration is weighing travel restrictions on places like Florida where more aggressive strains of COVID-19, like the United Kingdom variant, have been spreading. A White House official told the Miami Herald that while no decisions have been made about potential restrictions, discussions are ongoing.

“No decisions have been made, but we certainly are having conversations across government,” the White House official said. “This is a war and we’re at battle with the virus. War is messy and unpredictable, and all options are on the table.”

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also hit back against the notion of changes to Sunshine State travel. He said it would be “unconstitutional” for the federal government to take such an approach, according to NPR.

“Restricting the right of Americans to travel freely throughout our country while allowing illegal aliens to pour across the southern border unmolested would be a ridiculous but very damaging farce,” DeSantis said on Thursday. “It would not be based in science. It would purely be a political attack against the people of Florida.”