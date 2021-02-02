New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Yang, 46, shared the diagnosis on social media on Tuesday morning, saying he was experiencing “mild symptoms” but felt fine otherwise.

“After testing negative as recently as this weekend, I have taken a positive COVID rapid test,” the former Democratic presidential candidate said. “I’m experiencing mild symptoms, but am otherwise feeling well & in good spirits. I’m quarantining & adhering to public health guidelines until I can get back out on the campaign trail.”

Yang also said in a statement that he plans to continue virtual campaign events despite the diagnosis.

“During this time, I will continue to attend as many virtual events as possible, in addition to working with our incredible campaign team to continue our mission of getting New York City back on its feet. When the time is right, I look forward to once again hitting the campaign trail and advancing a positive vision for our city’s future,” he said.

Yang announced his intention to enter New York’s 2021 mayoral election on Dec. 23, hoping to replace the term-limited outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio, whose own 2020 White House bid failed to gain traction.

Yang joined a crowded field of contenders, including Shaun Donovan, who served in two roles in the Obama administration; Kathryn Garcia, a former sanitation commissioner; Maya Wiley, former counsel to de Blasio; Eric Adams, the Brooklyn borough president; Ray McGuire, a former Citibank executive; Scott Stringer, the city comptroller; and Loree Sutton, a retired Army brigadier general who previously served as head of the city’s Department of Veterans’ Services.

His mayoral campaign got off to a rocky start when Yang was widely criticized for saying he doesn’t reside in the city he hopes to lead because of the untenable living quarters in New York City.