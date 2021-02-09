Tampa mayor who implemented face mask mandate at Super Bowl slammed for maskless photos celebrating Stanley Cup last year

Tampa, Florida, Mayor Jane Castor, who implemented a face mask requirement leading up to the Super Bowl and criticized individuals who didn’t wear masks, is being labeled a hypocrite on social media over photos of her out in public maskless.

“I’m proud to say that the majority of individuals that I saw out and about enjoying the festivities associated with the Super Bowl were complying,” Castor said about the response to her mask mandate in a post-Super Bowl press conference.

“I’m proud of our community, but those few bad actors will be identified, and the Tampa Police Department will handle it,” she added of how violators will be handled.

Over the last few days, several Twitter users have accused the mayor of taking a hypocritical stance on masks and used maskless photos of her to make that case, including images from celebrations following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stanley Cup win last September.

One photo, posted on the Instagram account of Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, shows the mayor maskless and not practicing social distancing while posing with the team.

Another photo on social media showed the mayor at a sporting event, which some claimed was the Super Bowl but appeared to be a Tampa Bay Lightning game, not wearing a mask while others around her were.

“If you’re in media not talking incessantly about Tampa Mayor @JaneCastor’s disgraceful mask hypocrisy on your shows today, you’re in the wrong business, a lefty hack, or just really suck at what you do,” political commentator John Cardillo tweeted.

Other photos showed Castor at a boat parade celebrating the Stanley Cup victory without a mask.

“THIS is how we celebrate a #StanleyCup victory Tampa-style!” Castor posted on Sept. 30, along with pictures from the celebration.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.