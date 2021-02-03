Manchin splits with Biden on Keystone pipeline cancellation, says he’d rather have oil from Canada than Venezuela

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin criticized President Biden during a television appearance Tuesday, saying he disagreed with the president’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline.

“Well, at the bottom line, I disagree. I respectfully disagree with the president and the executive order on doing away with the Keystone pipeline,” the West Virginia senator told Fox News’s Bret Baier Tuesday. “I’ve seen a train blow up in West Virginia carrying that crude. I’ve seen tanker cars explode going through towns. It’s much safer in that pipeline than it is coming across the road or the rail. If they think they’re going to stop that product, that’s a heavy crude we need in our refineries.”

Manchin, who represents a state former President Donald Trump won by almost 40 points in November, went on to say that he would rather depend on energy from Canada than a hostile foreign power.

“I’m an all-in energy person, Bret. And we have to have energy basically, and not depend on foreign energy,” Manchin said. “So, we have to have the heavy crude. I rather it come from Canada than I would from Venezuela. So, all of this being said, we’re going to find a pathway forward. But, bottom line is, we can do it cleaner. You cannot eliminate your way to a cleaner global environment. You can innovate your way through technology. And that’s what we intend to do.”