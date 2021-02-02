Barricades torn down at Rochester police station protest after pepper-spraying of 9-year-old girl

A crowd in Rochester, New York, forced its way through police barricades in a demonstration on Monday in response to an officer pepper-spraying a 9-year-old girl.

Protesters, some of whom donned helmets, chanted “Black lives matter!” and “You just maced a little kid” outside a line of barricades that separated the group from the precinct, video taken by journalist Brendan Gutenschwager showed.

The crowd eventually overturned the outer fence line and moved closer to the station but did not make it to the building itself, which was surrounded by a permanent fence.

Protesters successfully overturn the barricades set up outside this Rochester Police station and make their way up to the inner parking lot fence

The protest was a response to a police-involved incident that took place on Friday in which several uniformed members of the Rochester Police Department responded to a house call and detained an unidentified black girl who was said to be suicidal and intent on running away from home. Footage released over the weekend showed officers restraining the 9-year-old, wrestling her into the back of a police car, and commanding her to place her feet in the vehicle.

The child appeared to refuse on multiple occasions, screaming, “I want my dad! I want my dad!” A female officer was heard on video telling the girl, “I’m gonna pepper-spray you, and I don’t want to, so sit back. … This is your last chance. Otherwise, pepper spray is going in your eyeballs. Come on. Let’s go,” before the policewoman sprayed the child with the irritant.

The officers involved were suspended on Monday, pending an investigation.

Protesters are demonstrating against the officers and against the existence of police departments more broadly. One protester at the Monday event said that police are incapable of helping children and that the group could “patrol” its “own streets.”

“We can patrol our own streets,” she said. “We don’t need the police. I’m not calling you for my babies. If my baby is having a mental breakdown, I’ll call my mother, I’ll call my father, I’ll call my sister, I’ll call my brother, [or] I’ll call one of my people because the police can’t do nothing for my baby but harm them.”

"You mean to tell me that a 9-year-old was a threat, and she needed to be pepper-sprayed?" Excerpt from one of the speeches earlier along the march route in Rochester

The incident also sparked condemnation from local leaders.

“I’m not going to stand here and tell you that for a 9-year-old to have to be pepper-sprayed is OK. It’s not,” said Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan. “I don’t see that as who we are as a department, and we’re going to do the work we have to do to ensure that these kinds of things don’t happen.”

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren drew on her own experience with motherhood in expressing her dismay.

“I have a 10-year-old child, so she’s a child. She’s a baby. This video, as a mother, is not anything you want to see,” she said, adding that she was concerned the girl “was harmed.”

State officials also weighed in, with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo referring to the incident as “disturbing” and “heartbreaking.”

Mike Mazzeo, president of the Locust Club, a police union, defended the officers involved, saying that “no policy” was “violated,” and he pointed to the girl’s history of being detained by officers.

“This is incredible that we’re dealing with a 9-year-old girl, but this is not the first time she has been put in handcuffs,” he said, adding that law enforcement is “dealing with a very, very difficult situation” of grappling with “the limited resources that are out there.”

The Rochester Police Department came under fire in September after a video surfaced showing the death of Daniel Prude, a black man who died of asphyxiation following an arrest in which officers placed a hood over his head. Eleven people were arrested, and three police officers were injured during the fourth consecutive night of unrest in the city.

Following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day 2020 after an officer pressed a knee to his neck for about nine minutes, protests spread in the country against police brutality and racial inequality. In response to the unrest, several large cities moved to defund or abolish their police departments, turning instead to community-based alternatives.