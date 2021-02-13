Senate votes to award hero Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal

The Senate voted to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, for his heroics protecting senators during the U.S. Capitol riot last month.

The legislation was passed by unanimous consent on Friday, and Goodman, who was in the chamber, received a standing ovation.

Though the Senate has spent much of the week focused on former President Donald Trump‘s impeachment trial, which is very much focused on events surrounding the siege of Congress, the senators appeared united in conveying their appreciation for the officer.

“In the weeks after the attack on Jan. 6, the world learned about the incredible bravery of Officer Goodman on that fateful day,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during a speech on the Senate floor. “Here in this trial, we saw new video, powerful video, showing his calmness under pressure, his courage in the line of duty, his foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob’s rage so that others might reach safety.”

JUST IN: Senate Majority Leader Schumer announces he’ll ask the Senate to pass legislation to award Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal. Senators give Officer Goodman, who is in the Senate chamber, a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/0P9jsGc1bw — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 12, 2021

“If not for the quick thinking and bravery of Officer Eugene Goodman, in particular, people in this chamber may not have escaped that day unharmed,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell added.

Video from the riot showed Goodman facing down a mob of rioters and leading the group away from the Senate chamber, where lawmakers had gathered to affirm President Biden’s 2020 victory. Former Vice President Mike Pence was also present to preside over the proceedings.

Footage newly revealed during the impeachment trial on Wednesday showed Goodman directing Sen. Mitt Romney away from the mob.

The first recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal was George Washington. Other recipients include Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa, Charles Schultz, and Colin Powell.

The legislation now moves to the House for consideration. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, issued a statement, saying, “I urge my colleagues in the House to quickly follow suit.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she was introducing legislation to pay tribute to the Capitol Police and other law enforcement personnel, including Goodman, who protected the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with the Congressional Gold Medal.

Five people died during the riot. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was fatally injured during the siege. He received the rare tribute of lying in honor in the U.S. Capitol rotunda last week before his cremated remains were sent to Arlington National Cemetery to be laid to rest. Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran and Trump supporter, was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer while she attempted to climb through a window into the Speaker’s Lobby. Three others died from “medical emergencies,” according to officials.

Federal authorities are pursuing upward of 400 suspected insurrectionists, and more than 200 people face charges.