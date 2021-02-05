Losing Trump via ban had no effect on Twitter, research finds

Former President Donald Trump’s Twitter ban has had no discernible impact on the use of the platform.

Over 60 million daily users consistently used the platform before and after Trump was kicked off Twitter, according to new data released by mobile research company Apptopia.

“It is not easy for one person to have a noticeable impact on such large social network apps,” Adam Blacker, Apptopia’s vice president, told “Big Technology.”

“Cultural events are seen much better in the data than any singular person’s situation,” added Blacker.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account in early January following the Capitol riot. This led some conservatives, in January, to leave Twitter, alleging unfair censorship. However, it does not appear that a significant number of Trump supporters or conservatives have fully left the platform.

Despite Trump’s ban, most conservatives and Republicans are likely to remain on Twitter, even as some try alternative social media platforms such as Gab or MeWe.

The Apptopia data collected showed no meaningful change in Twitter downloads, sessions, or time spent after the ban. Apptopia pulls data from 125,000 apps on iPhones and Android devices, along with publicly available data sources, to reach its conclusions.

The data weighs against the suggestion, made by some, that Trump was an important part of Twitter’s growth and that losing him would hurt the platform.

However, Twitter did grow and succeed during the four years of Trump’s presidency, with its stock price tripling during that period.

Trump’s Twitter account had approximately 90 million followers. The platform has 187 million monetizable average daily users, a 29% growth from 2019 to 2020, according to the company’s most recent financial statements.