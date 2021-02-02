Subscribe
Jason Whitlock blasts Democrats and AOC over response to Capitol Hill riot: ‘Jan 6 was 9/11 to AOC. GTFOH’

By Andrew Mark Miller

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock took issue with Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez’s summary of the Capitol Hill riot last month by invoking people who grew up in crime-ridden neighborhoods across the country.

“Think this through,” Whitlock tweeted Monday night. “American kids grow up in zip codes where shootings are daily occurrences, murders happen 6 to 10 times a year, not uncommon to be forced into a gang. Our politicians do little to protect them and rarely speak of them. But Jan 6 was 9/11 to AOC. GTFOH”

Ocasio-Cortez, who was inside the Capitol as Trump supporters stormed the building on Jan. 6, has accused Republican politicians of trying to murder her by encouraging the rally, and she claimed the incident is evidence that some of her Republican colleagues are “white supremacist sympathizers.”

On Monday night, the New York Democrat posted an Instagram Live where she revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault and compared that trauma to being in the Capitol Building, adding that Republicans are using the “tactics of abusers.”

Democrats have launched an impeachment effort against former President Donald Trump as a result of the Capitol Hill violence that resulted in the deaths of five people.

Some Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez, have called for the resignation of Trump-supporting Republicans, and it was recently announced that thousands of National Guard troops called to secure Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day will stay there through March because of concerns of more violence.

