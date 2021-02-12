Lincoln Project employees demand release from NDAs following sexual abuse allegations against co-founder

Six anonymous employees from the anti-Trump group, the Lincoln Project, demanded to be released from “all Non-Disclosure Agreements” amid allegations that co-founder John Weaver sexually abused young men.

“Tonight, in light of recent events, news reports and statements from the Lincoln Project, we call on the remaining leadership of the Lincoln Project to release us all and all others from all Non-Disclosure Agreements (or other contracts), without precondition, regarding (a) harassment perpetuated by John Weaver that we have experienced or witnessed (b) knowledge of harassment of others by John Weaver (c) any other information specific to the John Weaver situation that would aid the press, public and our donors in questions relevant to the public interest, and to the interests of the Lincoln Project’s many loyal fans and small donors,” the six employees wrote in a letter released on Thursday.

They continued: “Expecting victims and those close to victims to contact and engage the people and organization accused of protecting the very predator at issue is absurd, unreasonable and insensitive.”

In June 2020, top brass within the political organization were informed that Weaver was accused of at least 10 instances of sexual harassment, two of the cases pertained to current employees. Allegations against the 61-year-old have since ballooned to at least 20 cases, and Weaver, who has resigned from his post, admitted to sending sexually suggestive messages to several men over the years.

“Recently published stories about the Lincoln Project are filled with inaccuracies, incorrect information, and reliant exclusively on anonymous sources,” the group said on Thursday following numerous media reports. “However there is a central truth in all of them that must be reckoned with and that is John Weaver’s appalling conduct and the abuse he inflicted upon people.”

The same day, the Lincoln Project tweeted out screenshots of a conversation that appeared to be between co-founder Jennifer Horn and 19th News journalist Amanda Becker. The pictures seemed to be from inside Horn’s personal Twitter account.

The political group slammed Becker for editorializing and lack of transparency, but the tweets were deleted after questions were raised about the legality of the posts. It remains unclear how the screenshots were obtained, and co-founder and CEO of 19th News Emily Ramshaw indicated her outlet was “not going to be bullied or intimidated out of pursuing critical journalism.”

In its statement, the left-wing organization indicated it will be retaining a “best-in-class outside professional to review Mr. Weaver’s tenure with the organization and to establish both accountability and best practices going forward for the Lincoln Project.” The Lincoln Project further added that “any person who believes they are unable to talk about John Weaver publicly because they are bound by an NDA, should contact the Lincoln Project for a release.”

On Wednesday, Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt continued to insist he wasn’t aware of Weaver’s conduct.

“No Lincoln Project employee, intern, or contractors ever made an allegation of inappropriate communication about John Weaver that would have triggered an investigation by HR or by an outside employment counsel,” Schmidt said. “In other words, no human being ever made an allegation about any inappropriate sexualized communications about John Weaver ever.”

Despite reports that executive leadership knew about Weaver’s conduct as early as June, on Jan. 31, the Lincoln Project said the co-founder was leading a “secret life,” calling him a “predator, a liar, and an abuser.”

“The totality of his deceptions are beyond anything any of us could have imagined and we are absolutely shocked and sickened by it,” they added. “Like so many, we have been betrayed and deceived by John Weaver. We are grateful beyond words that at no time was John Weaver in the physical presence of any member of The Lincoln Project.”