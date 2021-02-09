Washington Post under fire from NFL fans after taking ‘cheap shot’ at Marty Schottenheimer in obituary

The Washington Post is under fire from NFL fans after the paper published an insensitive headline to the obituary of famed coach Marty Schottenheimer.

“Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach whose teams wilted in the postseason, dies at 77,” the paper’s headline originally read before being changed.

“Show a little respect ⁦@washingtonpost⁩,” CBS sports writer Will Brinson respond on Twitter to the headline. “Obituary headlines aren’t the place for cheap shots.”

Show a little respect ⁦@washingtonpost⁩. Obituary headlines aren’t the place for cheap shots. pic.twitter.com/dYk5kEQTDj — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 9, 2021

The backlash to the headline was swift on social media.

“A great man loses his life to an awful disease and this is what is written,” retired NFL kicker David Akers said on Twitter. “What a disgrace. This is not ok!! It’s a game and entertainment people. Blown away by this but I guess I shouldn’t be.”

A great man loses his life to an awful disease and this is what is written?!? What a disgrace. This is not ok!! It’s a game and entertainment people. Blown away by this but I guess I shouldn’t be. https://t.co/k8NI1w2RKl — David Akers (@David2Akers) February 9, 2021

The paper eventually changed the headline to refer to Schottenheimer as “one of the NFL’s winningest coaches,” but the previous headline was still reportedly seen in the URL of the post.

If anyone claims that picture is fake, here’s the URL with the edited headline. pic.twitter.com/h3CCfsO5f2 — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) February 9, 2021

The headline was even more puzzling to some users, who pointed out that the Washington Post seemingly took a more respectful approach to the obituary of an Islamic State terrorist than to an American football coach.

“Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48,” the original Washington Post headline to the 2019 obituary read.

Washington post obituary for ISIS leader vs One of the best coaches in NFL history pic.twitter.com/38nF0ATmPb — Robert (@JRAMNOTTHAGOAT) February 9, 2021

The paper was criticized at the time for the headline, as well, which was eventually changed to refer to al Baghdadi as the “extremist leader” of ISIS.

The Washington Post headline on Tuesday stood in stark contrast to other outlets reporting on Schottenheimer’s death, with ESPN pointing out his status as a top-10 coach and CNN calling him “legendary.”

“The initial headline should never have read that way, and we changed it quickly,” the Washington Post told the Washington Examiner.