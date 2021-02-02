One arrested after six people shot to death, including five children, in Oklahoma

A suspect is in custody after a half-dozen people were fatally shot, including five children, at a residence in Oklahoma.

The Muskogee Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 1:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, authorities said. Upon arrival, the police were confronted by a man with a firearm, and one of the responding officers fired a shot from his rifle but missed the suspect.

The individual, who has not been identified by name, was apprehended by law enforcement after a brief foot chase.

Officers then entered the home and found one dead “adult male” and “four small children” who succumbed to their wounds. A fifth child was rushed to a local hospital and pronounced dead at the medical facility.

The Muskogee Police Department is still gathering information related to the incident.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.