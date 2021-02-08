Subscribe
Biden Super Bowl introduction and request for moment of silence met with mixed reviews: Boos and cheers

By Washington Examiner

Fans attending the Super Bowl appeared to both boo and cheer President Biden and first lady Jill Biden as they addressed the crowd and requested a moment of silence for those who died of the coronavirus.

“Enjoy joe and Jill getting boos at Super Bowl,” one social media user said, accompanied by a video in which booing is briefly heard as the Bidens are introduced.

Videos with booing have since circulated on social media of the event.

A video clipped by the Washington Examiner appears to show both faint booing and cheering when the Bidens are introduced, though the booing is less pronounced than it is in the videos circulating on social media.

In the video message, Biden asked those in attendance to share a moment of silence in remembrance of the people who died during the pandemic.

“So please join us … in a moment of silence for the more than 440,000 Americans who lost their lives in this pandemic,” Biden said.

The crowd’s reaction prompted social media users on both sides of the political aisle to use the moment to their advantage, while others pointed out it was a moment of silence that lasted “0 seconds.”

Conservative social media users said the moment was proof of Biden’s unpopularity, with Benny Johnson saying that people are “tired of the health PSAs.”

Others lamented the booing, suggesting that it was in response to his request for a moment of silence and disrespectful to those who died.

Roughly 7,500 healthcare workers were in attendance at the game held in Tampa, Florida, and were thanked by the first lady for their work during the pandemic.

“We wanted to thank all the front-line healthcare heroes, both at the game and watching across the country,” she said. “You and your families carried us through this year with courage, compassion, and kindness.”

The Buccaneers finished the game with a win, beating the Chiefs, 31-9.

