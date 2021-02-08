Biden administration confirms updated guidance not to prioritize deporting those convicted of DUI or assault

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that President Biden’s administration will not push to deport illegal immigrants who are convicted of driving under the influence or drug-related crimes.

“The priority for the enforcement of immigration laws on those who are posing a national security threat … a public safety threat, and on recent arrivals,” Psaki said during Monday’s press briefing. “Nobody is saying that DUIs or assault are acceptable behavior, and those arrested for such activities should be tried and sentenced as appropriate by local law enforcement. But we’re talking about the prioritization of who is going to be deported from the country.”

Jen Psaki just confirmed that illegal aliens who are convicted of DUI and drug-related crimes will NOT be deported. pic.twitter.com/ylPByMVKgE — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 8, 2021

The answer comes after a Sunday Washington Post report revealed that the Biden administration was prepping new guidelines to seek to deport immigrants for crimes such as DUI and assault.

Instead, the plan will focus on immigrants who pose an immediate national security threat.

“Generally, these convictions would not include drug-based crimes (less serious offenses), simple assault, DUI, money laundering, property crimes, fraud, tax crimes, solicitation, or charges without convictions,” acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said in an email to senior officials.

Asked if this was the kind of “change” in immigration enforcement Biden was referring to during the presidential debates, Psaki said it was only part of a broader plan for the administration.

“I think the kind of change he was talking about was putting forward an immigration bill at a time when modernization of immigration is long overdue,” Psaki said. “That addresses not only a pathway to citizenship but puts in place smart security measures and addresses the root causes of these issues in the countries in Central America.”

Psaki said responsibility for determining national security threats would fall on the Department of Homeland Security.

“I think primarily that’s what he was referring to but also prioritization, which, again, would be up to the Department of Homeland Security to ensure our focus is on the individuals who pose the greatest national security threat.”

The White House did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.