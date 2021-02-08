New app allows users to block 800 New York Times journalists on Twitter to ‘fight against disinformation’

A new app hit the market that lets users block New York Times journalists from appearing on Twitter feeds in a bid to “fight against disinformation.”

“It’s time to block,” the Block the New York Times app’s Twitter account tweeted on Monday. “Twitter users have begun mass-blocking New York Times-linked accounts to control the flood of corporate disinformation online. Now, a new app automates the process.”

It’s time to block. Twitter users have begun mass-blocking New York Times-linked accounts to control the flood of corporate disinformation online. Now, a new app automates the process. For a limited time, block 800 NYT reporters for the low price of $0. https://t.co/P0MuarxDRJ — Block the New York Times (@blocknyt) February 8, 2021

The app allows users to block 800 corporate journalists associated with the New York Times.

The tweet from the app’s account links to a page set up to appear similar to the New York Times’s homepage but instead mocks the outlet with hoax stories, including one titled, “Ten Thousand Typos A Year: One Man’s Quest to Correct the Record of the Paper of Record.” The links on the website then guide users to download the app.

“Long marketed as the ‘paper of record,’ the New York Times Company now faces an economic and reputational reckoning,” the app’s creators wrote. “Employees are revolting, traffic is plummeting, colleagues are scathing, and readers are blocking.”

The New York Times has come under increased scrutiny in recent years for bias, which was inflamed by former President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks of it being a “fake newspaper” and practicing “bad journalism.”

The New York Times did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.