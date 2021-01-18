Lauren Boebert rebukes Democrat who suggested she gave tour to rioters before Capitol breach

Rep. Lauren Boebert issued a stinging rebuke of Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen, who suggested the Colorado Republican may have shown some of the rioters around Capitol Hill prior to the Jan. 6 attack.

The only people Boebert had shown around the U.S. Capitol complex are family members, the freshman congresswoman said in a letter to Cohen that was publicly released on Monday, after he indicated there was nefarious intent associated with a “large group” of people accompanying Boebert on a tour of Capitol Hill.

“I brought my family to the Capitol on January 2nd for a tour and on the 3rd for pictures to commemorate the day I was sworn in as a Member of the U.S. Congress. Again, the only people I have ever had in the Capitol with me during the 117th Congress are my young children, husband, mom, aunt and uncle,” she said.

Boebert went on to condemn the violence on Jan. 6, which resulted in the loss of five lives and led to the second impeachment of President Trump, as well as a far-reaching federal investigation into who breached the building.

“It’s unfortunate that you have connected my family being in D.C. for my swearing in with the Capitol riots, [and] I’d like to repeat myself in condemning the attacks on the U.S. Capitol,” she wrote. “The violence that took place on January 6th was indefensible and these criminals should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I do not support unlawful acts of violence and support the rule of law. … We are praying and asking for peace and civility during this coming week and as the country looks to heal from the events of January 6th.”

Cohen told CNN on Monday that he and another lawmaker saw Boebert leading a group of people through the Cannon House Office Building tunnel in the days before the siege of Congress.

“Only thing that I’ve seen, [Rep. John] Yarmuth refreshed my recollection yesterday, we saw [Rep.] Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the third [of January] and before the sixth. I don’t remember the day,” he said. “Now, whether they were people that were involved in the insurrection or not, I do not know.”

“She was a freshman. She might have had a large number of people coming to be with her on this historic occasion and just wanting to give them the opportunity to have a tour,” he added.

U.S. Capitol Police is investigating whether there were any unsanctioned tours given by members before the Capitol breach.

Republican members continue to face fallout for their objection to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory on Jan. 6. Boebert herself has endured backlash for her decision to object to the results, and her communications director announced his resignation after the Capitol riot.

“Following the events of January 6th, I’ve decided to part ways with the office,” Ben Goldey said in a statement announcing his decision to leave. “I wish her and the people of Colorado’s Third District the best.”