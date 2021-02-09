Lawyer unable to scratch cat filter in Zoom court hearing makes for purrfect viral moment

Sometimes, a cat has your tongue. Other times, you have a cat’s face.

During a Zoom court hearing, video of which went viral on social media on Tuesday, had to press pause after when a Texas lawyer accidentally left a kitten filter on, making him appear as a furry feline.

The lawyer, Rod Ponton, stammered with a look of concern on his animated cat face as Judge Roy B. Ferguson let the cat out of the bag.

“Mr. Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in your video settings,” Ferguson said.

Ponton tried to explain to the judge that he was really there and that he actually was not a cat.

“Can you hear me judge?” the cat-image of Ponton asked.

“I can hear you,” Ferguson said, adding, “I think it’s a filter.”

“It is [a filter], and I don’t know how to remove it,” Ponton replied. “I’ve got my assistant here, and she’s trying to remove it, but uh … I’m prepared to go forward with it. I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

Ferguson posted a tweet about the incident following the eccentric hearing.

“IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off,” he said. “This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on).”

Vice made contact with Ponton, who told the outlet he was concerned the video included his name, clarifying that the mistake was not made by a child.

“Oh, that was just a mistake by my secretary,” he said. “I was using her computer, and for some reason she had that filter on. I took it off and replaced it with my face. It was a case involving a man trying to exit the United States with contraband and contraband cash. All it was was a mistake. It was taken off, and we had the hearing as normal.”

In a separate tweet, Ferguson said, “Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

In a visible disclaimer at the top left of the video, the stream warns, “Recording of this hearing or live stream is prohibited. … Violations may constitute contempt of court and result in a fine of up to $500 and a jail term of up to 180 days.” The court told the Washington Examiner outlets have permission to show the video despite the evident disclaimer in the stream.

“It is crucial to the Judge that this not be couched as poking fun at or mocking the lawyer, but noting that it goes hand-in-hand with the legal community’s effort to continue representing their clients during these difficult times, and at the incredible professionalism and dignity displayed by all involved,” the court said.

The hearing took place remotely for the 394th Judicial District Court in Texas, which represents several counties including Culberson, Presidio, and Jeff Davis counties. It was not immediately clear what the hearing was about aside from Ponton’s explanation to Vice.

“If I can make the country chuckle for a moment in these difficult times they’re going through, I’m happy to let them do that at my expense,” Ponton told the New York Times.

In addition to Ponton being a star in this viral moment Tuesday, he was also featured in a Netflix documentary in 2019 called The Confession Killer.