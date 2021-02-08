Florida man who ran across Super Bowl field charged with trespassing

A Florida man is facing a trespassing charge for running on the field at the Super Bowl in Tampa on Sunday.

Yuri Andrade, 31, was arrested on Sunday and booked into jail early on Monday morning, reports USA Today, citing online jail records. He has been charged with trespassing.

Melissa Lynn, public relations coordinator for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to the Washington Examiner that it was Andrade who has been accused of streaking at the Super Bowl.

Andrade posted footage of himself running on the field on Instagram.

“This was actually a 110 yard run to be correct,” he said. “I started from the opposite end zone.”

The incident appears to have been Andrade’s attempt to advertise for an X-rated website, as its name was printed on the pink one piece he was wearing as he ran across the field before getting tackled by a security guard. Andrade was released from jail shortly before 8 a.m. on $500 bond.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their second Super Bowl, with star quarterback Tom Brady leading them to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.