Pence opens ‘Office of the Former Vice President’ in Virginia

Former Vice President Mike Pence opened a transition office in northern Virginia, his team announced on Wednesday.

The “Office of the Former Vice President,” located in Arlington, will handle statements, scheduling requests, and other official business for both Pence and his wife, Karen, according to an announcement reported by the Associated Press.

“The vice president and Mrs. Pence look forward to continuing to elevate causes that are near and dear to their hearts and serving the American people when called upon,” said Pence spokeswoman Kara Brooks.

After flying to his home state of Indiana following President Biden’s inauguration, Pence indicated that’s where he planned to stay. “I’ve already promised Karen we’ll be moving back to Indiana come this summer,” Pence said. “There’s no place like home.”

In the two weeks since leaving office, Pence has remained largely out of the public radar. The Republican was seen on St. Croix, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, last week. And a Business Insider report said the Pences had been couch-surfing in Indiana since their departure from Washington.

Federal law stipulates that an outgoing administration’s president and vice president must be offered transition offices to conduct business for up to six months after they depart from their elected positions, an opportunity that Pence’s former boss has also taken.

Former President Donald Trump, who left the Oval Office hours before Biden was officially inaugurated, has set up shop in Mar-a-Lago, his luxury resort in Palm Beach, Florida. His wife, former first lady Melania Trump, followed suit, establishing an office promoting the “Be Best” initiative she championed during her White House tenure.

Trump’s communications team has been busy in recent weeks after the former president was impeached for a second time on Jan. 13. Charging the former president with incitement of insurrection, the House handed its impeachment article over to the Senate, which will proceed with a trial beginning next Tuesday. Sixty-seven senators would need to vote affirmatively in order for the former president to be convicted, barring him from holding federal office ever again.

Trump was first impeached on two Ukraine-related charges in December 2019 before he was acquitted in the GOP-controlled Senate.