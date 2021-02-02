Rapper behind ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ song charged with murder

The rapper behind the 2015 viral song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” has been charged with murder.

Ricky Hawk, who performs under the name “Silento,” 23, was arrested in the killing of his cousin Frederick Rooks, 34, the DeKalb County Police announced on Monday. Hawk was booked into the county jail on one count of murder and is being held without bond, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The fatal incident occurred on Jan. 21, when police responded to a “shots fired” call in the early hours of the day. Upon arriving on the scene, they found Rooks dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Eight bullet casings were recovered from the scene, and at least one gunshot was caught on a nearby security camera.

At the time of Rooks’s death, investigators said they had no information about a potential suspect.

“However, after a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified Hawk as Rooks’s cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks’ murder,” spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in a statement.

Law enforcement has yet to explain what Hawk’s motive could be for allegedly killing his cousin.

In the past, the rapper has been accused of a litany of crimes. In 2017, Hawk was barred from leaving the United Arab Emirates after a promoter accused him of not doing two performances. In August 2020, he was arrested on a gun-related charge and domestic violence, both during in the same week. In late October, Hawk was arrested for speeding at more than 140 mph on I-85.

Hawk is currently being held at DeKalb County Jail without bond as he awaits his next scheduled court appearance.