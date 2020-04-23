‘Win-win for our farmers’: Publix buys excess produce and donates to families in need

Grocery chain Publix will assist farmers affected by the coronavirus pandemic by purchasing fresh produce and donating it to Feeding America.

Large orders from schools and restaurants that remain closed during the pandemic have led dairy farms to dump excess milk in fields and chicken farmers to euthanize millions of chickens.

Publix will begin to purchase fresh produce from Florida farmers and milk from dairy farmers in the southeastern U.S. and distribute it to Feeding America, a network of over 200 food banks.

Learn more about the 150,000 pounds of produce and 43,500 gallons of milk purchased from local farmers and donated to Feeding America® food banks in the first week of our new initiative. https://t.co/y1zl7iG59z pic.twitter.com/nbDPzAQULm — Publix (@Publix) April 22, 2020



“As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to help Florida’s produce farmers, southeastern dairies, and families in our communities.”

Feeding America predicts the closure of schools, along with mass job losses resulting from the closure of nonessential businesses, will lead to an additional 17 million people experiencing food insecurity. In fiscal year 2018, the federal government provided free and low-cost lunches to nearly 30 million students daily.

In the last five weeks, 26 million people have applied for unemployment benefits.

“We are thrilled about Publix’s initiative to buy additional milk from Southeast Milk for processing and donation to Feeding America member food banks,” said Southeast Milk Inc. President Joe Wright. “It’s a win-win for our farmers who are feeling the impact of decreased demand and the families who are in need of nutrient-rich milk during this pandemic.”

Feeding South Florida President Paco Velez also thanked Publix for its efforts in fighting hunger.

“As we respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Publix understands that more families are turning to us to help put food, especially fresh produce and milk, on their tables,” he said.

