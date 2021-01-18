Pope Francis shares MLK Day message of peace after Capitol riot

Pope Francis shared a message of nonviolence to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Vatican News, a service provided by the Holy See’s Dicastery for Communication, reported the pope’s remarks at the “Beloved Community Commemorative Service” honoring King’s life and legacy on Monday, during which he called for healing amid political strife.

“In today’s world, which increasingly faces the challenges of social injustice, division, and conflict that hinder the realization of the common good, Dr. King’s dream of harmony and equality for all people, attained through nonviolent and peaceful means, remains ever timely,” he said. “Each one of us is called to be an artisan of peace by uniting and not dividing, by extinguishing hatred and not holding on to it, by opening paths of dialogue.”

The pope’s remarks come on the heels of a protest-turned-riot that overtook the Capitol on Jan. 6. The siege left five people dead and led to the second impeachment of President Trump.

Four days after the siege, Francis declared he was praying for the victims of the attack and cautioned against more violence.

“I am praying for the United States of America, shaken by the recent attack on Congress. I pray for those who lost their life,” he said. “Violence is always self-destructive. I urge everyone to promote a culture of encounter and of care to construct the common good.”