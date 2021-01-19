Rob Reiner claims Trump ‘is a lifetime criminal’ who’s receiving ‘a cut of the action’ for each person he pardons

Actor and director Rob Reiner again slammed President Trump just days ahead of him leaving office, calling him a “lifetime criminal” who benefits from issuing pardons.

“Donald Trump is a lifetime Criminal. He has broken Federal Law every day of his Presidency. So when he issues pardons, you just know he’s getting a cut of the action. A Criminal right to the very end,” Reiner tweeted Monday.

The president is expected to issue about 100 pardons or commutations on his last full day in office on Tuesday, but they could be announced as late as Wednesday morning.

Reiner has been an outspoken critic of the president and said this summer that he was encouraging white supremacists to “kill Black people.”

“Because the President is a Racist, White Supremacists are encouraged to kill Black people,” Reiner tweeted in August.

“Because the President is Incompetent 180,000 Americans are dead,” he continued, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

He then said in October that Trump was holding political rallies to spread the coronavirus.

“Trump’s closing strategy: Blanket the country with super spreader rallies and kill as many Americans as possible,” Reiner tweeted.