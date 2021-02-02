Biden to hold firm on direct payments and his entire $1.9 trillion plan, White House says

The White House said that President Biden is committed to passing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, with direct payments for most people a “top priority,” even as Republicans and some Democrats urge more targeted relief.

Biden believes that a married couple making $120,000 a year should get a check, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday, illustrating the circumstances under which the public may or may not get a relief payment. “That’s in his plan, and in the plan presented by Republicans, they would not get a check.”

The president also supports Democratic leadership in Congress laying the groundwork to pass the bill with only a simple majority, bypassing the 60-vote threshold typically needed to pass legislation in the Senate, by using a budget tool. With the chamber evenly divided, Vice President Kamala Harris would cast the deciding vote if senators break down along party lines.

“Ensuring that those checks are in the hands of Americans is a top priority for the president,” Psaki added, and one of Biden’s “bottom lines.” She said he told Republicans this during a two-hour meeting at the White House Monday and reiterated the demand to aides the next morning.

Biden, a senator for 36 years prior to serving as vice president for two terms, has repeatedly said he wants to work with GOP lawmakers. On Monday, he met with 10 Republican senators to discuss their counterproposal to his American Rescue Plan as the two sides look for areas for bipartisan cooperation.

Despite a “constructive exchange of ideas,” Biden is determined to act “big” and “quickly,” Psaki said.

Biden told the 10 GOP lawmakers that their $618 billion plan was too small, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Moving forward with the budget reconciliation process does not preclude bipartisan action on the bill, Psaki said.

“Republicans can engage and see their ideas adopted at any point in the process,” and that pursuing the steps to reconciliation “does not foreclose” a bipartisan bill or other alternatives, she said during the briefing. “It’s likely that several bipartisan ideas may be [adopted], or we’re certainly hopeful with that.”