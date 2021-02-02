Marjorie Taylor Greene calls ‘weak Republicans’ the ‘real cancer’ of the party in response to McConnell attack

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fired back at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he referred to her as a “cancer” in the Republican Party.

“The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully,” the Georgia Republican tweeted Monday. “This is why we are losing our country.”

Earlier in the day, McConnell referred to Greene as a “cancer” in the Republican Party because of old social media posts promoting conspiracy theories that have prompted Democrats to call for Greene’s expulsion from Congress .

Greene has been active on Twitter, defending herself against attacks from Democrats, posting on Tuesday that Congress is more of a threat to people than she is.

“For the last 20 yrs I’ve been raising a family, creating jobs, signing paychecks,” Greene tweeted. “For the last 20 yrs Congress has run up trillions in debt, bogged us down in endless wars, and stripped Americans of precious civil liberties. But they want you to believe I’m the ‘greatest threat.'”

Over the weekend, Greene tweeted that she has spoken with former President Donald Trump since the controversy surrounding her began and assured her followers that she has his support.

“I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump!” Greene tweeted. “I’m so grateful for his support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First.”