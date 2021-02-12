White House communications staffer berates Politico reporter for questions on relationship with fellow journalist: Report

A White House communications staffer reportedly berated a reporter for inquiring about his relationship with another journalist.

T.J. Ducklo, deputy White House press secretary, issued threats and directed derogatory language in an off-the-record conversation with Tara Palmeri, one of the co-authors of “Politico Playbook,” for asking questions about his romantic relationship with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond, according to Vanity Fair. Communication between Politico and the White House about Ducklo and McCammond’s relationship began on Jan. 20, the day of Biden’s inauguration.

In Tuesday’s edition of “Politico Playbook,” the writers said they had been in contact with the White House about the news of the relationship since January. They had also informed the White House that “Politico Playbook” planned on running with a story of the relationship and McCammond’s shift in beats for objectivity purposes the next day, shortly before a People profile came out.

When Palmeri contacted McCammond for comment, one of her male colleagues who also wrote for “Politico Playbook” reached out to Ducklo. Ducklo took exception with the story, calling a “Politico Playbook” editor who directed that he contact the reporters personally with his concerns, but he went to Palmeri instead of the reporter who contacted him.

In his conversation with Palmeri, Ducklo reportedly threatened, “I will destroy you,” and accused of her being “jealous” because an unidentified man “wanted to f—” McCammond “and not you.” The White House staffer reportedly went on to accuse the reporter of being “jealous” of his relationship.

The following day, a Politico editor reached out to the White House about the off-the-record conversation. Senior-level White House communications officials were involved in discussions about the conversation, and while they acknowledged Ducklo’s behavior was inappropriate, they also questioned why Palmeri released the content of an off-the-record agreement.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Friday that Ducklo will be suspended for a week.

“TJ Ducklo has apologized to the reporter, with whom he had a heated conversation about his personal life,” she said in a statement. “He is the first to acknowledge this is not the standard of behavior set out by the President. In addition to his initial apology, he has sent the reporter a personal note expressing his profound regret. With the approval of the White House Chief of Staff, he has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.”

Politico editor in chief Matt Kaminski and editor Carrie Budoff Brown issued a statement, obtained by the Washington Examiner on Friday, noting that they raised concerns “directly” with the White House at the time the incident took place.

“No journalist at POLITICO — or any other publication or network — should ever be subjected to such unfounded personal attacks while doing their job. POLITICO reporters and editors are committed to forging a professional and transparent relationship with public office holders and their staff and expect the same in return,” they said.

Ducklo didn’t respond to a request for comment.

After the Washington Examiner contacted McCammond about Ducklo’s alleged behavior, Axios gave the Washington Examiner a days-old statement that was put out following questions from reporters about the People article.

“Alexi disclosed her relationship with T.J. to her editors in November and asked to be taken off of the Biden beat. We reassigned her to cover progressives in Congress, the progressive movement, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Alexi is a valued member of the Axios team, and we stand behind her and her coverage,” a spokesperson told the Washington Examiner, declining to comment further.

Biden recently took a hard stance about abusive workplace behavior.

“I am not joking when I say this: If you are ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands, or buts,” Biden said during a virtual swearing-in of appointees on his first day in the White House.

The reported call was not Ducklo’s first intense exchange with a journalist. During the campaign, Ducklo accused Fox News host Bret Baier of doing the Trump campaign’s bidding during a heated interview.