‘Unites States’: Trump legal team mocked for impeachment defense typo

Twitter users are “unites” in their mockery of a typo found in former President Donald Trump‘s legal defense to his impeachment trial.

In the top line of the document addressing Senate members, the response read, “To: The Honorable, the Members of the Unites States Senate.”

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto posted a picture circling the mistakes along with a caption reading, “The ‘Unites States Senate’ – the world’s greatest deliberative body.”

Philip Bump, national correspondent for the Washington Post, tweeted out an image highlighting the error accompanied by the words “nailed it.”

Twitter user Gabriel Malor offered a theory explaining the mistake.

“Members of the Unites States Senate . . . I’m drunk,” he wrote.

“Trump’s Brief defending himself in impeachment is so on-brand. It begins by addressing itself to the ‘Members of the Unites States Senate,'” tweeted Neal Katyal, an acting solicitor general during the Obama administration.

Trump’s second Senate trial, considering the charge of incitement of insurrection, is set to begin on Feb. 9 and would require 67 senators voting affirmatively in order to obtain a conviction. Ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the single article of impeachment last month, which is tied to the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers joined in noting the Trump defense team typo.

“Trump’s lawyers misspell ‘United States’ right at the beginning and somehow it only gets worse and more amateurish from there,” tweeted Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia.

Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, simply noted there was an error.

This isn’t the first time Trump and his staff have been teased for making typographical errors. The former president regularly posted tweets featuring typos throughout his time in the White House, perhaps none more memorable than his 2017 tweet mentioning the term “covfefe.”

Sidney Powell, who filed lawsuits alleging election fraud in support of Trump, also became known for her error-laden court filings. In one instance, the word “district” was spelled wrong thrice, once as “districct,” then as “distrcoict,” and finally as “distrct.” Trump called the errors “embarrassing” in a private conversation with Powell and others, according to Axios.

In the substance of Trump’s defense, the former president’s lawyers called the proceedings “facially and substantively flawed, and otherwise unconstitutional” due to Trump’s stature as a private citizen.