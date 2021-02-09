Bay of Pigs veterans become next group of Florida seniors to get COVID-19 vaccine

Florida began vaccinating Bay of Pigs veterans as the state expanded its COVID-19 vaccination program.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the initiative in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami on Monday at the Bay of Pigs Museum and Library. There, three men who had been captured during the invasion by Fidel Castro’s troops got the first dose of the vaccine.

“We are inspired by folks that have been willing to stand up and fight for freedom,” the governor said. “Cuba’s loss was our gain. These are veterans that we really appreciate.”

One of the veterans who got the vaccination on Monday, Raul Vallejo, who was imprisoned for nearly two years, said, “I’m very pleased that the governor [is taking] care of the veterans and people who offered their lives.”

Florida would also prioritize Holocaust survivors and their spouses, DeSantis announced Feb. 4.

DeSantis, who said, “We owe our seniors and our Holocaust survivors for serving as inspirations for so many people,” was present when they started vaccinating Holocaust survivors, including 83-year-old Judy Rodan, who survived the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Florida administered more than 2.7 million vaccine doses as of Monday morning, with slightly less than 700,000 having received both dosages, according to the state. More than half, about 57%, of the Floridians who have completed the vaccination are 65 years old or older.