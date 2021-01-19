Liz Cheney censured in Wyoming for her vote to impeach Trump

The Republican Party Central Committee in Carbon County, Wyoming, censured Rep. Liz Cheney due to her vote to impeach President Trump.

“The Carbon County Republican Party has unanimously voted to formally censure U.S. Representative Liz Cheney,” Carbon County GOP Chairman Joey Correnti said, according to a post on the Carbon County Wyoming Republican Party’s Facebook page.

“Additionally, we have called for her to appear before the members of the body to explain her recent actions to the body, the State Republican Party membership, and the entirety of the concerned Wyoming electorate,” Correnti added.

The resolution also said that the “vocal majority of Wyoming Republicans recognize there were significant irregularities” in the presidential election.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who joined Democrats in voting to impeach Trump last week for “incitement of insurrection” after rioters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Her vote sparked a group of Republican lawmakers to call for Cheney to step down as the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, including Reps. Andy Biggs, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Rosendale, and Jim Jordan.

“She should resign her position as a conference chair and should not be serving this conference. That’s it,” Biggs said.

Cheney has said, however, that she’s “not going anywhere.”

“Once we get through this period, once we get through the inauguration, we will very much be focused on policy. I’m laying out a positive agenda for the future, and it’ll be one that will allow us to get the majority back in two years. That’s what I’m focused on, and that’s what I look forward to our conference being able to accomplish,” she added in an interview last week.

Correnti said that she also has not responded to the county central committee’s repeated attempts to contact her.

“People in the county party have attempted to get a hold of Rep. Cheney through email, phone calls — and I think only one person got a response from a staffer, and it was pretty short,” he said. “We haven’t heard anything.”

The vote to censure comes as the Wyoming GOP chairman floated the idea of secession following Cheney’s impeachment vote and the emergence of reports that she could face a primary challenger in 2022.