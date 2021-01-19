Mike Lindell says Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohl’s have dropped MyPillow over his political statements

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said that two large retailers have pulled his products from shelves as he continues to question the results of the presidential election.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath and Beyond,” Lindell said during an interview with Right Side Broadcasting on Monday night . “They’re dropping MyPillow.”

“I just got off the phone not five minutes ago,” Lindell, a staunch supporter of President Trump, continued. “Kohl’s. All these different places.”

Lindell explained that the companies dropping him are “scared” and said it’s “not their fault.”

The Minnesota businessman pointed the finger at Sleeping Giants, a social media activist organization that has been pushing for companies to stop selling his product, and called the group “the most evil people on the planet.”

Sleeping Giants responded to the criticism on Twitter and confirmed that Bed Bath and Beyond had indeed pulled the pillow from shelves.

“CONFIRMED: @BedBathBeyond has dropped MyPillow in light of the CEO, Mike Lindell, playing a part in the insurrection last week,” Sleeping Giants tweeted.

“MIKE LINDELL: *sponsors an insurrection that leaves 5 dead including a police officer,” Sleeping Giants said in another tweet. “US: *sends tweet to retailer about said sponsorship of insurrection. MIKE LINDELL: Sleeping Giants are the most evil people on the planet.”

Bed Bath and Beyond did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Lindell had received a letter from Dominion Voting Systems , the election technology company at the center of several election conspiracy theories, informing him that the company would take legal action if he continued to spread his belief that the election was stolen from Trump via their products.

“You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign,” the letter said. “Litigation regarding these issues is imminent.”

Lindell was defiant in his response, telling the Washington Examiner that he is “going to keep fighting.”

“I’m going to keep going until the last little foot is trying to stomp me out,” he said.