Gina Carano fired from The Mandalorian after ‘abhorrent’ social media post invoking the Holocaust

Gina Carano is no longer employed by Lucasfilm, the group that produces The Mandalorian, after invoking the Holocaust in a social media post.

Her dismissal, which occurred on Wednesday, came after she played the role of bounty hunter Cara Dune on the first two seasons of the Lucasfilm and Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a spokesperson for Lucasfilm said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano, in an Instagram story posted to her account on Tuesday, which was later deleted, likened the national political divide to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children,” Carano wrote on Instagram. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Carano, the former mixed martial arts fighter-turned-Disney star, has also made statements on social media about wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, voter fraud in the 2020 elections, and she mocked people who put their preferred pronouns on their social media pages. In early August 2020, Carano tweeted a popular photo of August Landmesser, known as the German in a crowd of Nazis who wouldn’t join his countrymen in a “sieg heil” salute.

Lucasfilm announced a spin-off of The Mandalorian, Rangers of the New Republic, in December 2020. Carano’s character, Dune, a former Rebel trooper, was rumored to be involved in the show, although the cast has not been announced.