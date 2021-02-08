Biden chief of staff shares, then deletes, tweet calling for ‘Harris-Buttigieg 2028’ ticket

President Biden’s chief of staff retweeted a call for a 2028 presidential ticket headed by Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg over the weekend.

Ron Klain shared opinion columnist Jennifer Rubin’s tweet on Sunday following an interview with Buttigieg on ABC, during which he echoed Biden’s frequent line about the dangers of a too-small response to the coronavirus crisis.

“This is a moment where the greatest risk we can take, as the president has said, is not the risk of doing too much. It’s the risk of doing too little,” said Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Quoting a video clip shared by the news network, Rubin wrote above it, “Harris-Buttigieg 2028.”

Klain briefly shared the message with his followers before deleting it.

Klain tweets frequently from his Twitter account, @WHCOS, sharing news articles reporting on the Biden administration’s work and often retweeting aides and journalists.

He has shared hundreds of posts since Biden took office less than three weeks ago.

Biden is early in his first term and has not yet declared a run for reelection in 2024. He would be 82 years old in November of that year. Harris is viewed as a natural successor.

According to a previous Washington Examiner article: “The Washington Post wrote about building ‘her brand’ for a run for the presidency. The Los Angeles Times created a team just to cover her rise. And the Zogby Poll broke out her approval ratings for special 2024 attention.”

Buttigieg was sworn in as secretary of the Transportation Department last week in a ceremony conducted by Harris. He ran against Biden and Harris in the Democratic primary, exceeding expectations by narrowly securing a win in the Iowa caucuses and coming second in New Hampshire.

He dropped out ahead of Super Tuesday, helping to marshal support behind Biden.