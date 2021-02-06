Liz Cheney becomes latest GOP lawmaker who voted to impeach Trump to get censured in home state

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney was censured in her home state of Wyoming because she voted to impeach then-President Trump in January.

The motion, which passed on Saturday, called on Cheney to “immediately resign from her position” and for her to “immediately repay donations” made to her campaign by the Wyoming Republican Party. The state party will withhold future political donations from her. The vote was about 56 votes in favor and eight against, though no official tally was taken, the motion said, according to Forbes.

The GOP lawmaker responded to the censure in a statement to the Washington Examiner, saying that her “vote to impeach” the president was “compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship.”

“I will always fight for Wyoming values and stand up for our Western way of life. We have great challenges ahead of us as we move forward and combat the disastrous policies of the Biden administration,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to work with officials and citizens across Wyoming to be the most effective voice and advocate in defense of our families, industries and communities.”

There was “ample video evidence suggests the riot at the capital was instigated by antifa and BLM radicals,” one portion of the censure motion claimed, although the crowd was widely Trump supporters.

Cheney, who serves as the House Republican Conference’s chairwoman, was the highest-ranking Republican to vote for impeachment. Nine others joined her in impeaching the president for “incitement of insurrection” after he encouraged his supporters who attended a rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 to march to the Capitol to express their displeasure with Congress’s intent to certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president. The crowd then turned into a deadly clash between Trump supporters and law enforcement officers.

She received significant blowback for her vote, and House Republicans held a private vote to determine whether she should remain as conference leader, but the party ultimately voted to keep her in the position 145-61.

At home, a number of angry conservatives expressed an interest in challenging Cheney for her seat in 2022.

Other Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach the president faced backlash at home. The South Carolina Republican Party voted to censure Rep. Tom Rice last week, the LaSalle County Republican Central Committee censured GOP Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger earlier this week, and the Cass County Republican Party and the Allegan County Republican Party censured Michigan Rep. Fred Upton. The Washington State Republican Party also rebuked Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler.

Wyoming GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne floated the idea of seceding from the union following Cheney’s vote.