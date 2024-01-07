Israeli president sidesteps on whether Netanyahu should remain prime minister



Israeli President Isaac Herzog sidestepped a question on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should remain in power, amid polls showing less confidence in Netanyahu.

A poll from the Israel Democracy Institute in December showed that 85% of Israelis said they wanted a new prime minister to lead the country. Herzog stressed that his role as president is as head of state, and he does not get involved in politics, instead urging people to focus on the ongoing war in Gaza against Hamas while speaking on NBC News’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

“As the head of state of Israel, I’m not directly involved in the political arena by taking sides. I’m not in charge of the executive, but I do represent the national spirit of Israel from my capacity as president of Israel. I’m sure that the prime minister will relate to it, undoubtfully, but it is one of the items in the national debate on so many topics because we are a democracy. But we are focused, really focused on bringing about change in the region,” Herzog said.

He then discussed how Hamas terrorists must be taken out by Israel, and the people of Gaza must then go on with their lives in peace. Herzog then said that while their focus is on the war, one of the parts of Israeli society he is “proud” of is being able to have “free and open debate” about any topic during wartime.

“We are at war, we are united, and we are committed to change this equation, and as such, while committed to changing this equation, while grieving, while worrying about the hostages, we also have debate within Israeli society — and it is very worthy — I am proud that we can hold a free and open debate on every topic that matters to our live,” he added.

President Joe Biden, who has had a relationship with the Israeli prime minister spanning decades, told Democratic donors in December that Netanyahu would have to “change” as opposition to the war in Gaza becomes more vocal in the U.S. and in other countries. Biden has maintained the U.S. will support Israel in its war against Hamas.