Haley campaign claims she’ll bring ‘grit and grace’ to the White House in new ad

EXCLUSIVE – Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is making her closing pitch to Iowa voters in a new ad on Sunday, emphasizing the point that she would bring a “new style” and generation of leadership to the White House if elected.

The 30-second spot , titled “Grit and Grace,” shared first with the Washington Examiner, features Haley during her time as the U.N. ambassador and also on the campaign trail. In the ad, the former South Carolina governor attempts to contrast her age with those of both President Joe Biden and the front-runner for the GOP nomination, former President Donald Trump.

“Imagine a president with grit and grace, a different style, not a name from the past,” a narrator says, featuring a split screen of both Biden and Trump.

The state-wide ad prominently features her stance on border security within the first half of the ad, telling Iowa voters that their families “deserves a border secure.”

This comes as Trump’s campaign released a new ad in New Hampshire this week, casting Haley as weak on immigration. The spot attempts to lump her views on immigration with Biden’s, arguing both did not support Trump’s “border wall” or “visitor ban from terrorist nations.”

At campaign events across Iowa over the weekend, Haley attempted to address the attack ad.

“So, Trump now has an ad that says me and Joe Biden never wanted to build a wall and secure our border, you know what I actually said,” Haley asked rhetorically during a campaign stop in Bettendorf, Iowa on Saturday. “You can’t just build a wall, you’ve got to do more than that, and I listed all of those things you have to do in addition to building the wall.”

“So, they’re taking little pieces and putting it together to make it look like what they want you to see,” she added.

During Haley’s weekend campaign stops in the Hawkeye State, she was accompanied by Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH), who endorsed her last month.

“Everybody is wondering, why is the governor of New Hampshire here — look at New Hampshire and Iowa; we share a lot in common, we really do,” Sununu said during his opening remarks at a campaign stop on Saturday. “You guys have the first caucus, we have the first primary, then comes South Carolina, and then the whole country is looking at what is going to happen here and they are looking at states like ours to narrow this field down.”

Bringing New Hampshire’s popular governor along for her weekend swing appears to be helping Haley generate media attention in the Granite State, while she isn’t able to physically be there campaigning as she focuses on Iowa ahead of the caucuses.

.@NikkiHaley to voters in Bettendorf: “Get excited because this is when you can really set the tone of where we’re going in our country. I don’t know how much more blessed you get to be — to be first, to say this is what we think this is how we feel the country should go.” pic.twitter.com/KyBVJcH46P — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 6, 2024



Ads supporting Haley are now blanketing the airwaves in both early states. She and her allies have scheduled a massive $4.6 million in advertising before the caucus, according to tracking from the independent first AdImpact . In comparison, the Trump campaign is set to spend a little less than $1 million reserved for ads.

Republican campaigns have spent almost $105 million on ads in Iowa highlighting the importance of the state’s caucus to GOP hopefuls who are attempting to narrow Trump’s lead in the polls. Former President Donald Trump consistently leads his rivals in national and early nominating state polling. A RealClearPolitics average shows Trump at 62.7%, Haley at 11%, and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) at 10.9%.