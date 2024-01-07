Harry Potter sales up nearly $5 million despite attempts to cancel J.K. Rowling



The publisher of the Harry Potter series saw an increase in sales of almost $5 million this last fiscal year.

Pottermore is the audio book and e-book publisher of the popular fantasy series, which boasted sales of $11.9 million over 25 years since the first book’s release. Last year, the publisher raked in $7 million, according to GB News. This includes the five languages of audiobooks it offers and the over 80 language translations for e-books.

This comes despite the controversies surrounding its author, J.K. Rowling, due to her stance on transgender people. Rowling, 57, got in a spat online with the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice on X, formerly known as Twitter, last October after the ministry posted a picture of a projection on its building that read, “Repeat after us: Trans women are women,” and Rowling responded with a resounding “no.”

Rowling’s account has often come under fire from transgender rights activists for her comments on separating women who are assigned female at birth from transgender women. As a result, Rowling has lost some 600,000 followers on the platform since January 2019.

Despite the criticisms, Rowling’s series has continued to be very successful even over ten years since the last film adaptation of Harry Potter was released. Additionally, HBO has been negotiating a Harry Potter series with the author that has yet to have a release date.

Mentions of the author were recently removed by the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle despite its extensive Harry Potter collections. As the employee who made the announcement identifies as transgender, it is inferred the decision was made due to Rowling’s defense of biological women.

Over 500 million copies of the Harry Potter series have been sold. Rowling most recently published The Ink Black Heart under her pen name, Robert Galbraith, last year.