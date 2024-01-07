Kamala Harris warns of attack on voting rights during speech to black women



Vice President Kamala Harris raised a red flag on the attack on voting rights during her latest public appearance in South Carolina.

Harris appeared before the Women’s Missionary Society of the Seventh District African Methodist Episcopal Church during its annual retreat. While she did not mention her biggest opponent, Donald Trump, being removed from the ballot in two states, she warned there is a “fight” going on to protect voters.

“They have the gall to pass laws to ban drop boxes, to limit early voting, to make it illegal to offer food and water to people who stand in line for hours simply to exercise their civic duty and right — whatever happened to love thy neighbor?” Harris said. “We fight to protect the sacred freedom to vote. While they try to silence the voice of the people.”

Harris also made a brief mention of Jan. 6, 2021, as she spoke on its third anniversary. She claimed the riots on that day were another attack on voting rights as protesters were attempting to “overrule the votes of millions of Americans.”

She thanked and credited the audience of black women for electing Joe Biden as president, therefore making her the first black vice president. Trump won South Carolina in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Biden will next be speaking to the Mother Emanuel AME Church, also in South Carolina, on Monday. This was the site of a racially-motivated mass shooting that killed nine members in 2015.

Biden and Harris are seemingly trying to establish a foothold in the state in the hopes of flipping it in 2024. Meanwhile, according to a USA Today poll, Biden is earning fewer black votes at 63%, roughly 24 points lower than he had in the 2020 general election.