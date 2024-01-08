Obama joins chorus of criticism regarding Biden campaign ahead of election

Former president Barack Obama has advised President Joe Biden to pick up the pace of his campaign.

Three sources, cited by the Washington Post, confirmed conversations between Obama and Biden, along with Obama and the president’s re-election campaign team. Obama reportedly reminded Biden of his own campaign strategy, and offered counsel from his former campaign aides.

WHITE HOUSE CHEERS MEXICO’S ‘SWIFT ACTION AGAINST MIGRANTS.’ EXPERTS SAY IT’S PURELY VISUAL

This comes after Obama agreed to participate in Biden’s fundraiser, which granted the top donor a chance to meet with Biden and Obama. Some $2.6 million were fundraised as a result.

Late last year, Obama’s former adviser Axelrod confirmed that he also advised Biden to ramp up his campaign strategy. Following his advice, Biden reportedly became “irritated,” and as a result, Axelrod said he would “live with the fact that the president is unhappy with me.”

“Again, my feeling is: either get out or get going,” Axelrod said, suggesting it may be wise for the president to consider dropping out of the race, largely due to his age.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The president is seemingly trying to regain a foothold among black voters as he will next be speaking to the Mother Emanuel AME Church, in South Carolina, on Monday. This was the site of a racially-motivated mass shooting that killed nine members in 2015. According to a USA Today poll, Biden is earning fewer black votes at 63%, roughly 24 points lower than he had in the 2020 general election.

Biden is currently the oldest sitting president at 81. If he wins, he will be 86 at the end of his second term. Biden’s Democratic challengers are Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), author Marianne Williamson, and YouTube news anchor Cenk Uygur.