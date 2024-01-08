Jen Psaki encourages voters not to ‘freak out’ about SCOTUS decision on Trump

MSNBC host Jen Psaki assured her audience that there is no reason to “freak out” about the Supreme Courts’ upcoming decision.

Psaki was referring to the court’s decision to hear Donald Trump’s case out of Colorado, where he was removed by the state Supreme Court for violating the 14th amendment’s insurrection clause. The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington sued Trump, citing his behavior on January 6, 2021 as the example of the former president’s alleged attempt to overturn the election of 2020.

“There are lots of reasons to lose faith in the conservative-leaning Supreme Court,” Psaki wrote. “Following allegations of eye-popping ethical lapses and the historic ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, trust in the Supreme Court has sunk to its lowest point in over 50 years. Believe me, I get it.”

Biden’s former White House press secretary went on to list the precedent the Supreme Court has had against Trump. The court previously dismissed Trump’s attempt to keep tax records from New York City prosecutors and from House Democratic members on separate occasions. Additionally, it has dismissed his attempt to keep White House records from the Jan. 6 Committee and his request for a special master to review the classified documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago home.

“On Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to consider Trump’s eligibility under the 14th Amendment. It is also likely to consider the scale and scope of presidential immunity,” Psaki went on. “It’s natural to be pessimistic about these upcoming rulings, but precedent shows we shouldn’t always assume the worst. At least when it comes to the court and Trump’s legal trouble.”

Trump nominated three out of the nine justices on the Supreme Court: Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett. His attorney Alina Habba has predicted that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh would help deliver a “slam dunk” in Trump’s Colorado case.

The former president has maintained a massive lead in the polls for the Republican presidential nomination despite the various indictments against him, which also include federal charges of mishandling classified documents. He has pleaded not guilty to all 91 felony charges against him.