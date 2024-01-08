Jim Jordan says Hunter Biden could face a year in prison for contempt of Congress

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) stated that Hunter Biden could potentially face up to a year in jail due to failing to attend a subpoena hearing last month.

Jordan’s prediction comes ahead of contempt of Congress hearings that will be held this week. The Ohio Congressman’s prediction on Biden’s jail time stems from how Attorney General Merrick Garland prosecuted Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro after they failed to show up in Congress for deposition.

MIKE JOHNSON SLAMS BORDER HANDLING BY MAYORKAS AS ‘ABJECT FAILURE’ AHEAD OF IMPEACHMENT HEARING

“So, we’ll see what happens when that goes to the attorney general,” Jordan said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures. “But that would be his call. But I do think there was support in the House, certainly in the House Judiciary Committee and the House Oversight Committee to pass that contempt resolution, and then it’ll go to the House floor, I think, quickly thereafter.”

Two hearings are being held on Wednesday morning, with the Judiciary and Oversight committees holding separate but concurrent hearings on the contempt resolution. The hearings were expected to be held after Biden failed to attend a subpoena in Congress on Dec. 13, instead opting to deliver a public statement outside the U.S. Capitol.

“We will not provide him with special treatment because of his last name,” Jordan and Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

House Republicans are investigating the foreign business dealings that Hunter Biden conducted when his father, President Joe Biden, was serving as vice president to then-President Barack Obama. The investigations are continuing into 2024, as President Biden is running for reelection.

In October, an Associated Press poll found that many are split on the situation of Hunter Biden’s business dealings and his father’s involvement in them, with 35% saying Joe Biden acted illegally, 33% saying he acted unethically, and 30% claiming he did nothing wrong regarding his son’s dealings.