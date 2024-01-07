Lauren Boebert incident with ex-husband being investigated by Police



Police in Silt, Colorado, are investigating an incident between Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert that happened Saturday night.

Law enforcement was called to the Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt on Saturday. No one was taken into custody, and an investigation is ongoing, Silt Police Department Chief Mike Kite told the Denver Post.

A political organization seeking to oust Boebert from Congress, American Muckrakers, posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the first report of the incident. The group claimed Boebert punched her ex-husband in the face twice. The Colorado Republican denied that accusation, calling it a “sad situation for all that keeps escalating.”

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving. I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options,” Boebert said in a statement shared with the Washington Examiner.

Boebert and her ex-husband filed for divorce in May 2023, citing “truly about irreconcilable differences.” The divorce was finalized in October. The couple had been married since 2005 and has four kids together.

Boebert announced last month she would be seeking office in the more Republican-friendly 4th Congressional District in Colorado. She narrowly won reelection to her seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District by just over 500 votes in 2022.

Boebert made headlines last year when she was booted from a showing of the musical Beetlejuice in Colorado for being too loud, among other behaviors.