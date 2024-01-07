Team USA hockey praised for patriotism during national anthem: ‘Show how it’s done’



Team USA hockey was praised online for singing along to the National Anthem after winning the World Junior Championship over the weekend.

The team won against Sweden with a score of 6-2, marking the sixth gold medal the team has won in the championship’s history. In the wake of their victory, footage of the team singing along to the National Anthem was shared online, with many praising the video and the hockey players for their patriotism.

REPUBLICANS RAIL OVER DEFENSE SECRETARY LLOYD AUSTIN NOT DISCLOSING HOSPITAL STAY

“Att’n USA women’s soccer – this is what is expected of you if you agree to wear America’s jersey,” Megyn Kelly, host of SiriusXM’s the Megyn Kelly Show, wrote on social media. “Otherwise LET SOMEONE ELSE DO IT. These boys show how it’s done. Listen up. God bless them and God bless America!”

Att’n USA women’s soccer – this is what is expected of you if you agree to wear America’s jersey. Otherwise LET SOMEONE ELSE DO IT.

These boys show how it’s done. Listen up.

God bless them and God bless America! https://t.co/cjCGRcchdM — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 6, 2024



Kelly’s knock against the U.S. women’s soccer team comes after it became known for not partaking in the National Anthem ahead of its games. Megan Rapinoe, who was one of the team’s leaders, said she opted not to participate in the National Anthem so as to protest racial inequality in the United States.

Rapinoe was tagged online by women’s sports activist Riley Gaines, who suggested the retired soccer player should “take notes” from the Team USA hockey team.



The footage of the team singing the anthem was also shared by Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), who simply wrote “America” on social media.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Great to see this tremendous patriotism. A massive contrast to the ultra woke US Women’s Soccer Team, some of whom can’t even be bothered to stand up and sing the National Anthem. https://t.co/rw2KcCS0CE — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) January 7, 2024



Rapinoe is not the only major U.S. athlete who has opted not to partake in the National Anthem during games. Others include NBA star Lebron James, NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and WNBA star Brittney Griner.