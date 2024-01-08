Stefanik predicts Trump victory and says she would serve in cabinet

House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said she would “be honored” to serve in former President Donald Trump’s cabinet if he is reelected in 2024.

Speaking with NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, the GOP firebrand answered affirmatively when asked if she would be Trump’s vice president if he were to ask her, saying she would serve in any position in his cabinet.

Trump has said he likes the concept of picking a woman vice president, according to Welker, who asked Stefanik whether she would serve in the position if Trump were to ask.

“Well, I of course would be honored to serve in any capacity in a Trump administration. I’m proud to be the first member of Congress to endorse his reelection. I’m proud to be a strong supporter of President Trump, and he’s gonna win this November,” Stefanik responded.

Stefanik said while she speaks frequently with Trump, she would not get into the specifics of their conversations. However, she said the two were focused on winning.

Stefanik said she has work to do in her current role to ensure the former president is in a strong position to be reelected, and she said she has been focused on that.

Stefanik recently made headlines for her line of questioning to the heads of Harvard University and other prominent schools on the topic of antisemitism on college campuses. The presidents of the schools blundered in their responses, giving responses that were widely regarded as more focused on legal terms than human decency.

The testimony led to the resignation of multiple presidents of highly-regarded universities, and it continued the increased scrutiny on institutions of higher education and how they handle speech.