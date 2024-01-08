Barbie snubbed at Golden Globes, Oppenheimer wins big

“Barbenheimer” was not a winning team at the Golden Globes last night, as one film exploded in awards while the other fell behind.

Barbie, which had been expected to perform big at the Golden Globes this year, left the show winning only two awards, including best original song and cinematic and box-office achievement. Oppenheimer, meanwhile, ended the night with five awards, including best motion picture for a drama.

Barbie’s underperformance at the Golden Globes comes after it was the highest-grossing film of 2023, earning over $636 million in North America and over $1.4 billion globally. Oppenheimer, which was released on the same day as Barbie and led to the online phenomenon known as “Barbenheimer,” was the third highest-grossing film of last year, earning over $326 million domestically and over $952 million globally.

Part of the underperformance of Barbie could be attributed to the 2023 comedy film Poor Things winning in categories many thought the former film would win, including best motion picture for a musical or comedy. Emma Stone and Margot Robbie, who starred in Poor Things and Barbie, respectively, were also both nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture for a musical or comedy, with Stone being the winner.

Besides winning best film for a drama in 2023, Oppenheimer also won best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama, best performance by a supporting actor in a motion picture, best director, and best original score.

The Golden Globes this year also created headlines over its host, Jo Koy, with many people arguing that his hosting of the ceremony was a mistake. In the middle of his performance, he admitted some of his jokes were not landing with the audience and that those who wanted “a perfect monologue” should “shut up.”

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes.



"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Among the jokes that Koy told during the ceremony was one aimed at musician Taylor Swift, joking that a big difference between the Golden Globes and national football is that the movie awards have “fewer camera shots” of Swift, a nod to her dating Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce and attending his games. The musician was in the audience when the joke was dropped, during which she appeared unimpressed.