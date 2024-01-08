Oliver Anthony explains the importance of creating a vision for life with Jordan Peterson

Country singer Oliver Anthony sat down with former psychology professor Jordan Peterson to discuss his recent success and how creating a vision for his life was key to his success.

Anthony, who exploded in popularity last year with his song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” released a song called “Hell on Earth,” which includes a lyric about how many people “die and go to hell before they ever hit the ground.” This lyric, the singer explained, is meant to represent the monotonous feeling many people experience in life and how many people let go of the ambitions they had when they were young, according to the Daily Wire.

“For me, I didn’t want to die not taking that chance,” Anthony said in his discussion with Peterson. “You know, time is very precious. It seems like we live for a long period of time, but really, 80 or 90 years in the grand scheme of the world’s existence is just a blip on the map. You don’t know if you’ll even live to see tomorrow. So yeah, you do have to pursue whatever it is that you feel compelled to do in that moment when the time’s there.”

Peterson, who has made a name for himself over his discussions on how to achieve success, agreed with Anthony, noting how many people are constantly focused on “immediate practicalities” instead of their true calling. Peterson explained that in the book of Exodus from the Bible, Moses becoming the leader of God’s people started when he decided to investigate an anomaly in his life. He then explained the importance of everyone having a vision for their “Promised Land.”

“Those are the options, as far as I can tell: It is slavery, tyranny, or negotiation,” Peterson said. “If you negotiate in a visionary way, then you get to play. If you get to play, then you are not in that hell on Earth that you described. You are as close to the opposite as you can get.”

Anthony made headlines last year with his song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” which serves as a critique of politicians in the United States. The song, which has been viewed over 109 million times on YouTube since its release in August, was widely praised online, including by independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Since the release of “Rich Men North of Richmond,” Anthony has released several other songs, including “I Want To Go Home” and “Rich Man’s Gold.” This year, the singer will be touring internationally for the first time, with his tour titled Out of the Woods.