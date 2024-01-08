Florida teenagers lead deputies on 75-mile chase after string of burglaries

A pair of Florida teenagers were arrested Sunday after leading authorities on a 75-mile chase after a string of car burglaries.

The suspects, identified as 17-year-old Luis Guzman and 17-year-old Nathaniel Figueroa Lopez, were initially reported to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing vehicles, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies, aviation units, and canine teams responded to the call, and an aviation unit spotted the pair of teenagers leaving an apartment complex in an unreported stolen vehicle.

“Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop as the suspects fled the parking lot, but they refused to stop and intentionally struck an HCSO vehicle,” the release read. “The vehicle ultimately fled eastbound on I-4 to Osceola County.”

At least three law enforcement agencies cooperated to pursue the suspects, according to the release.

“Guzman and Lopez stopped the vehicle at the 500 Royal Palm Drive area in Kissimmee and then fled on foot towards a residential area,” it read. “HCSO K9 units tracked down Guzman, who was hiding under a blanket. Lopez was found hiding in a shed nearby.”

No injuries were reported, but the chase covered some 75 miles, according to a report.

“Amidst the criminal and reckless actions of these two suspects, our deputies displayed unmatched professionalism and determination. Despite the deliberate strike on an HCSO deputy vehicle, our deputies’ commitment to the community’s safety while apprehending the suspects never faltered,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

“I am immensely proud of and thankful for our law enforcement partners for their seamless collaboration as these suspects fled across multiple jurisdictions.”