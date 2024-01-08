Comedian Jim Gaffigan mocks Hollywood over links to Epstein amid new documents

Comedian Jim Gaffigan roasted the Hollywood crowd at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday with a joke about Jeffrey Epstein amid the release of court documents revealing celebrity attendance of various parties linked to the businessman.

“I can’t even believe I’m in the entertainment industry. I can’t. You know, it’s so unlikely,” he said while onstage to present the award for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

NEW: Comedian Jim Gaffigan makes an Epstein joke at the Golden Globes, calls out Hollywood for being filled with pedoph*les.



"I'm from a small town in Indiana. I'm not a…"

He then quipped, “I’m from a small town in Indiana — I’m not a pedophile.”

Singer Taylor Swift was seen laughing at the comedian’s joke while other celebrities let the joke fall flat.

“The crowd nervously laughed because they know it’s true,” Collin Rugg posted on social media.

In 2020, comedian Ricky Gervais blasted Hollywood stars at the Golden Globes about their ties with Epstein.

“I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care,” he said.

Ricky Gervais: "So in the end he obviously didn't kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up, I know he's your friend but I don't care."

On Wednesday, dozens of A-list Hollywood stars were included in a list of alleged acquaintances of Epstein, according to testimony from Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg. The celebrity names included Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell, David Copperfield, Leonardo DiCaprio, Stephen Hawking, Michael Jackson, Kevin Spacey, and Bruce Willis. The allegations provided no evidence of wrongdoing but tied the financier to the stars in casual gatherings, and many of the stars maintain they had no knowledge of his crimes and some denied ever meeting Epstein.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel recently blasted New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the football star joked that the late-night host knew Epstein. Kimmel denied that he had any contact with Epstein.

On Monday, newly released documents from Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome alleged that former President Donald Trump had “sexual relations” with unnamed friends “on regular occasions.” Ransome has previously claimed that she had copies of tapes of some of Epstein’s high-profile friends.