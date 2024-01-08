Winter weather wreaks havoc with GOP campaigns days before Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Forecasts of heavy snowfall have caused chaos for the schedules of 2024 Republican presidential candidates hoping to make their closing pitches to likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers one week before the primary‘s opening nominating events.

Actress Roseanne Barr’s expected appearance this Tuesday in Boone with former acting Attorney General Matthew Whittaker for former President Donald Trump is the latest event to be affected as snowflakes start to fall on Iowa’s capital, Des Moines.

“Despite the anticipated inclement weather in Iowa, the Team Trump Iowa Campaign Event in Boone, Iowa will still be held featuring former U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker,” the Trump campaign said Monday. “However, due to the anticipated inclement weather, Roseanne Barr will be unable to join Team Trump in Iowa tomorrow. Team Trump would like to thank Roseanne for her support!”

Earlier on Monday, former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had to nix her “Pick Nikki Countdown to Caucus” event in Sioux City before her televised town hall on Monday evening, which will be broadcast on Fox News from Des Moines, three hours away.

“Due to travel difficulties, we are unfortunately having to cancel the event this morning in Sioux City,” a Haley spokesman said.

Other Trump campaign events with Gov. Sarah Sanders (R-AR), a potential Trump vice presidential pick, and her father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, in Des Moines and Ottumwa on Monday were similarly canned over the weekend.

Due to bad weather in both Iowa & Little Rock tomorrow, the plane we were to use to get there & back for the @realDonaldTrump events is unable to go & we have to cancel. I hope IA caucus goers turn out next week and send a MAGA message by voting for @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/oKcF2rdGYf — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 7, 2024

Frigid conditions are also expected next week, including temperatures as low as -13 degrees on Jan. 15, the night of the state’s caucuses.