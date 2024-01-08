Las Vegas man who leaped at judge receives new sentencing

The man who attacked a judge in Las Vegas last week has been sentenced by the same judge he leaped at on Monday.

The sentence that Deobra Redden, 30, received was not for his attack last week but was in relation to attacking someone with a baseball bat last year. Judge Mary Kay Holthus of Clark County District Court sentenced Redden to 19 to 48 months in prison and clarified that this sentencing was for his previous battery charge, not his most recent one with her.

“For purposes of the record, I want to make it clear that I am not changing or modifying the sentence I was in the process of imposing last week before I was interrupted by [the] defendant’s actions,” Holthus said.

Redden went viral on Wednesday after he leaped over the defense table and the judge’s bench to attack Holthus, which led to her receiving medical attention at the justice center. Two other people, the judge’s court marshal Shane Brandon and clerk Michael Lasso, were also injured, with Brandon hospitalized for head and shoulder injuries.

Footage of Redden’s attack went viral on social media, with several outlets getting hundreds of thousands of views since posting the video.

Redden told officers after the incident that he was having a bad day and attempted to kill her, according to documentation.