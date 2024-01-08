Food stamps: Direct payments worth up to $1,751 for January end in Delaware in 15 days

Delaware’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will conclude sending its January payments, worth up to $1,751, in 15 days.

The First State begins distributing SNAP payments on the second day of each month and has one of the longest distribution windows in the United States. Payments are distributed for most of the month, and the first letters of a recipient’s last name determine the issuance date for their payments.

The first January payment went out on Jan. 2, and the last one will go out on Jan. 23.

SNAP payment amounts are determined by household size. Single-person households receive $291, and eight-person households receive $1,751. In households larger than eight, $219 is included for each additional person.

To qualify for SNAP payments in Delaware, a household’s income cannot exceed 200% of the federal poverty level. A single-person household cannot make more than $2,266 monthly, and an eight-person household cannot make more than $7,772 monthly.

Delaware SNAP payments are automatically loaded on a Delaware Food First electronic benefits transfer card, which can be used as a debit card for food and nonalcoholic drinks. The funds cannot be used on luxuries such as alcohol and tobacco products.

The funds received each month remain on the card without expiring as long as the card remains in regular use. To check the amount remaining on their Delaware Food First cards, recipients can look at their last grocery receipt.

Those ages 21 and younger who live with their parents must apply with them.

Created through the 1964 Food Stamp Act as one of President Lyndon B. Johnson‘s Great Society programs, SNAP aims to improve the nutrition of impoverished people by supplementing their food costs.

SNAP is active across all states and Washington, D.C., and there are some variations among the programs. The primary differences relate to the dates payments are issued and the size of the payments.